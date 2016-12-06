John Legend Scores Major Dad Points With Special Message for Baby Luna From the 'Sesame Street' Cast

While John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are friends with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, we have a feeling that their adorable daughter, Luna, isn't going to care about any of them quite as much as the furry, feathery stars of Sesame Street.



The "All of Me" singer recently played piano for a few of the PBS show's biggest icons, and they returned the kindness with a special message for his 7-month-old daughter.





"Hello Luna!" Elmo yelled as the rest of the Sesame Street cast joined him in this heartwarming video Teigen posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

"My heart!! I could cry. I cannot wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this," the Lip Sync Battle co-host captioned the cute clip. "Thank you, thank you Sesame Street!!"



Legend recently cast his wife and their daughter in the music video for his new single "Love Me Now," and the proud papa opened up with ET about what it was like working with his baby girl on screen.



"She was so good, it was so easy. We just did literally two takes with her," Legend said, adding, "We had to catch her while she was in a good mood." Check out the interview below to hear more and for a look at the heartwarming music video.

