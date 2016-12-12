Teresa Palmer Welcomes Baby Boy With Mark Webber -- Find Out His Magical Name!

Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber welcomed their second child together on Monday!

The 30-year-old Australian actress shared the news via Twitter, also revealing the baby boy's sweet name.

PIC: Teresa Palmer Expecting a Second Baby



"Forest Sage Palmer has arrived earth side," she tweeted along with a picture of the family huddled over their new addition. "Our hearts are full and blessed. 12/12 at 12:18 p.m. in Adelaide [Australia]. 8lbs. 4 oz."

Forest Sage Palmer has arrived earth side 🌲✨ Our hearts are full and blessed. 12/12 at 12:18pm in Adelaide. 8lb 4oz pic.twitter.com/qXxRrhbR35 — Teresa Palmer (@teresapalmer) December 12, 2016

Forest will join 2-year-old brother Bodhi, who has been anxiously awaiting the new arrival.

Six months ago, Palmer announced her pregnancy news by sharing a picture of her son kissing her bare baby bump.

"And just like that my heart grew bigger," she posted on May 27. "Welcoming baby number 2 in to the family. Can't believe our little Bodhi is going to be a big brother!"

Palmer and Webber, 36, wed in December 2013 during a ceremony in Mexico after first meeting in 2012.