John Legend Calls Kanye West's Meeting With Donald Trump a 'Publicity Stunt': 'I'm Pretty Disappointed'

John Legend and Kanye West go way back, but he's not with his friend on this one.

The Darkness and Light singer expressed disappointment with the Life of Pablo rapper's Tuesday meeting with president-elect Donald J. Trump, explaining that he didn't believe it happened for the right reasons.

"I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to [Trump] about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt," the 37-year-old singer told French publication Clique "I think Kanye was a publicity stunt."

As for the rapper's support of the president-elect during Saint Pablo tour stops directly preceding his breakdown, Legend -- who along with wife Chrissy Teigen was an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter during the campagin -- admitted that he is not sure where West is coming from.

"I'm pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump," Legend shared. "The things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing.

"Whatever’s in his mind, I disagree with him," Legend concluded.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Common, another frequent West collaborator, who also disagreed with his friend’s actions.

"Kanye is his own man and the choices he makes, I'm going to support him unless it's detrimental to him,” the 44-year-old rapper explained. “We don’t necessarily agree, but that’s my brother.”

Common also noted that West's interest in meeting with the country’s leadership to discuss the issues that are important to him is not surprising, as the two have done the same with current president, Barack Obama.

"We've had opportunities to meet with our president now which has been really strong," he explained. "We've had the opportunity, and we want to keep being active in our society."

