Jay Z's Upcoming Docuseries 'TIME: The Kalief Browder Story' -- Watch the Heartbreaking First Trailer

Jay Z's new gut-wrenching documentary has its first trailer.

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, executive produced by the rapper as well as the Weinstein Company, is an upcoming six-part docuseries to air on Spike TV that centers around the tragic story of a black man who was imprisoned for three years at age 16 in New York's Rikers Island without ever being convicted of a crime.

Arrested on suspicion of stealing a backpack, Browder's case never went to trial, and he spent two years of his imprisonment in solitary confinement. After he was released, Browder took his own life.

Watch the gripping trailer below.

Shortly before his death, Jay Z had a chance to meet Browder, a meeting that clearly stuck with the rapper during his continued speaking out against police brutality.

"I look at Kalief Browder as a modern-day prophet," Jay Z said during a press event in October. "Our prophets come in many different shapes, forms, or mediums. This young man, just by the fact that he brought all of us here today, lets you know how powerful of a soul he was."

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story premieres Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Spike TV.

