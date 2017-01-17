Ciara Reveals Why She and Russell Wilson Abstained From Sex Before Getting Married

Ciara has no regrets when it comes to her and Russell Wilson's decision to not have sex until they were husband and wife.



"I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out," she tells Cosmopolitan South Africa's February issue. "We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view -- that's something I learned along the way as a woman."



Ciara adds, "You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

The 31-year-old singer says there were benefits to remaining celibate while dating Wilson. "I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship -- and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," she explains. "Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."



Wilson and Ciara married in July and revealed in October that they were expecting their first child together. Ciara has a 2-year-old son, Future Jr., from a previous relationship with rapper Future.



After tying the knot, the newlyweds joked on Snapchat about their intimate honeymoon plans. "So, baby, you know what we’re doing tonight," Ciara said. Wilson quipped: "And what we did last night, I want to do multiple times."

