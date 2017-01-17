Michelle Obama Sends Thanks for Birthday Wishes, Says Serving as FLOTUS Has Been 'The Greatest Gift of All'

Michelle Obama is grateful for her last birthday spent in the White House.

FLOTUS, who turned 53 on Tuesday, took to Twitter to thank those who reached out with birthday messages, but said that the greatest gift of all was "the opportunity to serve as your First Lady."



"Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo," she simply wrote alongside a sweet photograph of herself posing with first dogs Bo and Sunny.

Michelle has received plenty of birthday love, especially from her husband, President Barack Obama, who gave a sweet shout out to his "girl from the South Side."

"To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle," he captioned an adorable pic of the two on a golf cart. "I love you."

While the Obama family is enjoying their last days in the White House, they'll be traveling to a a much warmer place following Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20: Palm Springs, California.

"The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill," White House press secretary John Earnest said during a news conference on Tuesday. "He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they're looking forward to traveling there on Friday."

See more on the family's bittersweet week in the video below.

