Nicole Kidman Graciously Kisses Fellow Oscar Nominee Isabelle Huppert's Hand at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman sweetly congratulated fellow Academy Award nominee, Isabelle Huppert, with a gracious kiss on the hand at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The pair were snapped together at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 show following the Oscar nominees announcement.



While Huppert was looking radiant in a shiny gray suit, Kidman went all-black for the occasion, accessorizing with a chunky blue-and-pink bangle, ring and earrings.

The 49-year-old Australian native received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her part inLion.



“[I feel] incredibly honored and so happy for the film to have received such an acknowledgement, so many awards,” Kidman told reporters, following the announcement.

Asked whether such an accolade was still exciting given that it’s the fourth time she has received a nomination, Kidman laughed “more.”

“The strangest thing is the older I get, the more exciting it gets,” she shared.

Huppert was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Elle, a category which pits the French actress against Emma Stone for La La Land, Natalie Portman for Jackie, Ruth Negga for Loving and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins.

In an interview with ET following her nomination, Huppert, 63, discussed the “explosion of joy” she felt after hearing news of her nomination and the honor of being up against Streep, who now has 20 Oscar nods on her belt.

“It's not intimidating,” she laughed. "But it's funny, because she's got the 20th, I've got the first, and I'm really, really happy. She's the immense actress that we know she is, and it's a big honor for me to be in this selection. And to be with the other actresses, as well: Emma [Stone], Natalie [Portman], Ruth [Negga], and myself.”

Huppert also shared how she learned the thrilling news.

“I just started a new film yesterday with French director Benoît Jacquot, and it was during lunch break,” she said. “It was lunchtime in Paris. So, I went to my room and I got the phone call. And that was it! I was alone when it happened, and then I was able to share it with so many people around me on the film set, so that was great.”



