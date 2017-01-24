'Madam Secretary's Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs in Skiing Accident at Sundance

Tim Daly's Sundance Film Festival trip was cut short when he broke both of his legs while skiing in Park City, Utah.

Some have speculated that the Madam Secretary star's injury may impact production on the CBS political drama. Daly's injury could require adjustments to be made to upcoming scripts, a source tells ET.



Daly -- who plays Henry McCord, husband of Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) -- is expected to appear in every episode of the current third season, despite his injury, the source says.

Daly is reportedly going in for surgery on Wednesday, followed by six to eight weeks of recovery time, according to Variety.



ET reached out to Daly's rep for comment.



Daly -- a politically outspoken performer and opponent of newly-elected President Donald Trump -- recently participated in the Women's March on Washington D.C., last Saturday, alongside hundreds of other stars (and an estimated 2.9 million protesters worldwide) who turned out in cities across the country to make their voices heard.

