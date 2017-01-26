Nick Cannon Shares Incredible Throwback Pic With Beyonce: 'I Used to Stalk Destiny's Child'

Nick Cannon knows a superstar when he sees one!

The 36-year-old actor shared a cute Throwback Thursday picture of himself shaking the one and only Beyonce's hand, when she was still a part of Destiny's Child. The America's Got Talent host says he used to "stalk" the popular girls group.

"#TBT Even in the 90s I was always shootin my shot!!!" Cannon Instagrammed. "@Beyonce was looking at me like 'Little Boy Please!!' In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!"

Of course, Beyonce's fans weren't so happy with Cannon back in 2013, when he took a swipe at the "Sorry" singer during an episode of Wild 'N Out. Cannon caused a fury among the BeyHive when he rapped, "You could've just lip-synched that sh** like Beyonce did at the inauguration!"

Though we do know who is friendly -- Beyonce and Cannon's ex, Mariah Carey. Last month, Carey and Cannon's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, posed with Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, when Beyonce and Blue Ivy attended the legendary diva’s Beacon Theatre show in New York City.

