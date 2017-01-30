'Ocean's 8' First Look! See Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and the Rest of the Crew in Action

No matter what happens, at least we have Ocean's 8 to look forward to.

And despite having a coffee table book's worth of paparazzi pics of the cast filming the movie, we now have our first official look at the titular eight in action: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Warner Bros. Pictures



Details on the Ocean's Eleven spinoff are still scarce, but we know that it's being helmed by The Hunger Games director Gary Ross and centers on eight women who "attempt to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala." (Hence the deluge of celebrity cameos, from Katie Holmes to Kim Kardashian West and Kendell Jenner.)

As for who each actress plays, we at least now have names: Bullock is Debbie Ocean, certainly related to George Clooney's Danny Ocean. Her crew includes Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna as Nine Ball, Kaling as Amita, Awkwafina as Contance, Bonham Carter as Rose, Hathaway as Daphne Kluger and Paulson as Tammy.



Ocean's 8 hits theaters in Summer 2018.