Kristen Stewart and Model Stella Maxwell Hold Hands During Theme Park Date: Pics!

Kristen Stewart isn't shy about her romance with model Stella Maxwell.



The two enjoyed a night of fun at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, on Sunday, where they were snapped holding hands. Clad in a black bomber jacket, jeans and a gray T-shirt, Stewart grinned as she showed PDA with Maxwell, who sported a leather jacket and jeans.

The pair is clearly fond of roller coasters, riding the Boomerang, Supreme Scream, Silver Bullet and the Xcelerator, an eyewitness tells ET. The couple also sipped on beers as they strolled the park, the eyewitness notes.

Stewart and Maxwell, both 26, officially started dating last month, according to People. Prior to Maxwell, the former Twilight star dated musician St. Vincent. As for Maxwell, the Victoria's Secret model was memorably linked to Miley Cyrus in 2015.

Last July, Stewart said she was "done hiding" her relationships. "I've discovered a way to live my life and not feel like I'm hiding at all," she told The Los Angeles Times. "And I think that's pretty apparent for anyone who cares -- not that everyone does. But I think that if you had been tracking it in any way, it's more apparent that I'm more relaxed than I used to be."

ET spoke to Maxwell in July, when the model opened up about dealing with insecurities growing up despite being named Maxim magazine's hottest woman on the planet. "I think everybody goes through insecurities when they're younger, and everybody has to grow into their body," Maxwell said. "We're all in the same boat, so I think it's a phase we all go through, then we grow out of it and grow into ourselves."

"It's a beautiful thing to go through those phases, because you learn a lot about yourself," she added.

Meanwhile, Stewart and 34-year-old St. Vincent are still tied professionally. The singer wrote the score for Stewart's new short film, Come Swim, which also marks Stewart's directorial debut.

