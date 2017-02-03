EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Hidden Figures' Star Aldis Hodge Is Sharing a Photo of His Mother on World Cancer Day

Admittedly, Aldis Hodge didn’t realize he had much of a platform to use to raise awareness for any sort of cause until recently. But thanks to to a starring role on WGN America’s Underground and appearances in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, the actor wants to make good use of his rising profile to support campaigns like World Cancer Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The #WeCanICan campaign, in partnership with the Movember Foundation and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), will see celebrity ambassadors like Hodge, professional athletes and individuals from around the world posting images and messages of support on social media while encouraging fans to join Movember in its fight against testicular and prostate cancer.

For his part, Hodge plans to share a photo of his mom. “My mother is a multiple-time cancer survivor,” the actor reveals to ET about why she’ll be the face of his contribution to the campaign.

While she is cancer-free now, Hodge’s mother has dealt with cancer since the actor was born, beating it every time it came back. “Growing up, that was the battle in the house. It was almost normal to a degree, because it’s what I’ve always known,” he says.