Jack Nicholson to Co-Star With Kristen Wiig in First Film Since 2010: Report

Heeee’s back! Jack Nicholson is coming out to retirement for his first film role since 2010. The seasoned actor, 79, will star in the English-language remake of the German film Toni Erdmann, sources tell Variety.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Teases Kristen Wiig Guest Appearance for Her New Series, 'Nobodies'



Toni Erdmann is currently nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. It follows the story of a practical joker father trying to reconnect with his hard-working daughter.

In the remake, Kristen Wiig is set to play Nicholson’s daughter. Paramont Pictures has not commented on the casting rumors.

Sources told Variety that Nicholson loved the German film and quickly worked with the team at Paramont to secure the rights.

The legendary actor, who has been involved in the business since the ‘50s, last appeared in 2010’s How Do You Know.

He’s best known for his roles in Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, As Good as It Gets, and A Few Good Men.





MORE: Michelle Williams and Kristen Wiig Were Totally Twinning at the Golden Globes

Wiig is coming off her role in the all-female remake of Ghostbusters and is set to produce the upcoming film.

For more on Wiig’s other projects, watch the clip below!