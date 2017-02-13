Katherine Jackson's Nephew Trent Speaks Out About Restraining Order, Says He's Still Living in Her Home

Katherine Jackson's nephew-in-law, Trent Lamar Jackson, is speaking out against the restraining order granted against him on Wednesday, and allegations that he's been emotionally abusing the Jackson family matriarch for years.

Trent made an appearance on the Crime Stories With Nancy Grace podcast on Monday, in which he denied that he ever took advantage of 86-year-old Katherine financially. He also says he hasn't heard from Katherine since she left for London last month to visit her daughter, Janet Jackson, and her new grandson, Eissa.



"That's not true," Trent tells Grace of the various allegations against him. "My aunt left me paying the bills and taking care of the household when she got over there."

"We haven't heard from her since she left," he also claims. "And it seems to me that someone is over there putting all these things together, going after me so they can control my aunt, I guess. I don't know."

Trent, 52, claims he's never even been served with the restraining order. He says he's still living in the Calabasas, California, home that, according to court papers, he's been ordered to vacate.

"That TRO that they claim I've been served with, I've never been served with anything," he says. "I'm still at the house right now, and we're all puzzled at why we can't contact her and talk to her -- that's the problem."

Trent later claims that it's actually other family members manipulating Katherine.

"She has attorneys that make sure her money is being advocated in the right way, and we also have an accountant that also looks at the bank statement, and it's gonna be strange when you look at those bank statements, you're gonna really see who's manipulating her with her money, and it's not me ... I just can't understand why they're making these accusations," he says.

Trent says he was appointed by the late Michael Jackson himself to care for his mother.

"All I do is pay Mrs. Jackson's bills," he says. "I've been paying her bills for 15 years now, and that was my job -- to be her driver, her provider, far as taking care of her, making sure she's taking her medicine, making sure she's going to the doctor. These are the things Michael told me to do for her, and I've been doing these things for her -- very well, by the way -- and people who know me, know that this is the second time this has happened. They did this to me before."

"If some family members are still unhappy with the situation Michael made, and they feel like if they could control their mom the way that they want it ... I would like to know what is it they're trying to do," he speculates. "If there was a case and they had something against me, it would seem by now I would be put in jail, or at least arrested or something like that."

Trent claims Katherine "probably has no clue" about the restraining order, and claims she never personally told him he was fired.

"They are keeping her totally in the dark," he alleges of some family members. "One thing they don't understand is that she needs special care. My aunt has polio and she limps and needs strong medication .... She can’t defend herself when she's around them. She didn't want to go [to London]."

"I had to contact the doctor to get the release for her to even be able to fly, so I wasn't trying to keep her from family," he adds.

Court papers obtained by ET allege that Trent -- who's related to Katherine through her husband Joe's side of the family -- was employed as her driver, but over time "infiltrated [her] business and personal affairs." Trent is alleged to have screened all her phone calls, not allowing privacy during visits, phone calls, and getting information on her bank accounts by "conning" bank employees that he was her authorized representative.

"Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely," the documents claim. "Trent bullies Mrs. Jackson into submission, though she is his employer and the matriarch of the family."

"Mrs. Jackson wants to return from London, but is afraid to go home with Trent there," the papers also claim. "She fears he could physically harm her for terminating him. She fears he could emotionally manipulate her into hiring him back. She fears his access to her financial records and accounts could result in further financial abuse."

A judge granted Jackson's request for a restraining order, and Trent has been ordered to move out of her home and return all keys, passwords and combinations.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 1.

