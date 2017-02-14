Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo and Wife Candice Expecting 'Third Little Romo' This Summer

Tony Romo is set to become a dad once again!

“We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife, Candice, announced on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket on Tuesday.

The pair has been married for five years and have two sons, 4-year-old Hawkins and 2-year-old Rivers.

The news comes as the 36-year-old athlete’s football future remains in limbo, after he lost his starting job this season following a back injury.

Candice, 30, added that the couple “know as much as you guys” about what’s next for her husband and didn’t rule out relocating the family if he joins a different team.

“We just don’t know,” the former Miss USA contestant said. “There’s so many variables and things that can take place that my mom has always said, ‘You just don’t cross that bridge until you get there.’ And I just don’t really worry about it until it comes. We’re not really worried about it. We’re just going to see it as it comes.”

As for what other occupations might sit well with Romo when the time comes to retire from football, Candice -- the sister of actor Chace Crawford -- shared that she could envision him taking on Hollywood.



“This is really crazy, but I think he’d be such a good actor. He’s really more of a creative, I think. He has a good balance of that type-A and creative. His timing is impressive, and we’re kind of movie connoisseurs and we love television. We watch a lot of movies and just watch the craft. I personally think he’d be a really good actor.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to be moving to L.A. any time soon to pursue this, but I really think he’d be good at it,” she continued.

