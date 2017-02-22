Lea Michele Is Living That Vacation Life in a Series of Swimsuits: Pics!

Lea Michele has found the perfect cure for the winter blues – a tropical getaway! The 30-year-old actress took off to Hawaii with pals for a girls trip, and it’s all kinds of goals.

The Scream Queens star is clearly taking full advantage of the sunny weather and picturesque backdrop, hitting the beach in a series of sexy swimsuits.

🌺🌴 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:03pm PST



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele Adorably Loses It Over Meeting Celine Dion at the GRAMMYs



AKM-GSI

“Having zero fun,” she jokingly captioned the shot of herself on Instagram.

Michele also posed in the pool with her leg in the air, as palm trees swayed behind her.

🌺🌴 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

The Glee alum rocked a cream bandeau bikini top in several Snapchat selfies, sipping on a coconut and getting ready for “Beach time.”

Snapchat



WATCH: Lea Michele Gets Naked for Latest 'Bed Series' Pic -- See the Racy Shot!





When she’s not sunning herself at the beach, Michele loves showing off her body. She recently posed for a series of intimate bedroom photos in the nude.

Snapchat

For more on her sexy photo shoot, watch the clip below!

Related Gallery