Candace Cameron Bure Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Her First Headshot at Age 5 -- See the Pic!

Candace Cameron Bure was clearly always meant to be a star!

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share her absolutely adorable first headshot, from when she was just 5 years old.



"#TBT to my first headshot/composite shots- age 5," Bure captioned the sweet pic. "And I can still rock a hula hoop like no other."



The mother of three was an actress years before she rose to fame on Full House in the late '80s. Bure starred in commercials and had guest roles on shows like Growing Pains and Who's the Boss before nabbing the role of DJ Tanner on the beloved sitcom.

But back to Bure's cute throwback look. Her perfect pigtails are a far cry from the luscious red locks she's currently sporting for her latest role.

