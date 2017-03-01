Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Kids Want to Go Into Showbiz, Reveals Her Own Personal Oscar Record

Catherine Zeta-Jones won an Oscar in 2003 for her role in Chicago, but the golden statue wasn’t her best accessory of the evening! The 47-year-old knockout visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night where she reflected on her Oscars experience.



WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones Gives Fans a Peek Inside Her Massive Closet – Watch!





“I think I hold the record of carrying the biggest jugs to the Oscars,” she quipped while looking at photo of her pregnant self from the show. “I was 10 days before I gave birth to our daughter Carys. It was a special night.”

And even though she was heavily pregnant, Zeta-Jones didn’t shy away from a trying challenge at the Academy Awards.

“When I was less pregnant they invited me to sing live with Queen Latifah, one of the original songs, which I thought was a wonderful idea and a real honor, until 10 days before I was just about to give birth, I'm on a hydraulic lift going up, going, 'What the… was I thinking?' I got through it, though. It's nerve-wracking,” she recalled.

And though the business that she and hubby, Michael Douglas, are in is challenging, the Feuds star revealed that her two children, Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13, want to be performers themselves.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare 'Totally Laid Back' Family Photo -- See the Pic!





“You know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!” the proud mom said. “They go to summer camp every year, they do like three musicals and straight plays, and they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below!

Related Gallery