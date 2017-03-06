ET Obsessions: Bette and Joan's 'Feud,' Maddie Ziegler's Memoir, 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' and King Kong
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of March 6 to March 12, this is what we’re most excited about: Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’
Here’s what we’re saying: If you’re not watching this show yet -- get on it. The series, which stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as screen icons Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, centers on the backstage of Hollywood's all-time greatest feuds. The series details the bitter, often violent rivalry between the two actresses during the shooting of the 1962 melodrama What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Sunday’s premiere was nothing short of addicting. Adding to the stellar performances by Lange and Sarandon are Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland, Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page, Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell and Kiernan Shipka as B.D., Davis’ daughter. Enough said? MORE: Why Did Joan Crawford and Bette Davis 'Feud'? Here's Everything You Need to Know!Feud: Bette and Joan airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Maddie Diaries’ Make way for Maddie -- from her early days on Dance Moms to being Sia’s go-to girl, Maddie Ziegler is just getting started. The 14-year-old dance prodigy is publishing her first memoir on Tuesday, documenting her time as Abby Lee Miller’s protégé and sharing advice and lessons for other teens and dancers. It’s undeniable the young actress is making her way through the spotlight, and adding to her list of credentials, too: dancer, actress, So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation judge and now author. “I feel like a lot of people don’t know everything about me,” Ziegler told ET, while telling People her hope is to inspire others to keep dreaming. “It’s so worth it to find something you are truly passionate about in life.” MORE: 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Talks Maddie Ziegler Friendship and SleepoversThe Maddie Diaries hits shelves on Tuesday, March 7. Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ So, what happens when everything goes wrong on stage? Well, laughter, according to director J.J. Abrams, who found this West End production so funny that he had to bring it stateside for its Broadway debut. Co-written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrongtells the story of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Of course, things don’t quite go according to plan as the team of actors struggle to make it through to the final curtain. MORE: 'Hamilton' Star Lin-Manuel Miranda and J.J. Abrams Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day With Live Cantina Song PerformanceThe Play That Goes Wrong begins previews Thursday, March 9 and officially opens Sunday, April 2 at the Lyceum Theatre. Why We’re Obsessed With 'Kong: Skull Island'
Yes, we’re talking about that Kong, the mythic, giant ape that has lived on the big screen since the early ’30s. Now he’s back as Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston take on the eighth wonder of the world in Kong: Skull Island. Aside from the obvious inclusion of a giant ape causing a ruckus, the movie is set in 1973, and follows a team of explorers and soldiers who mistakenly stumble into the domain of the fabled Kong while traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific. So what can we expect from the monster movie adventure flick, other than the talented Larson and smoldering Hiddleston? Well, we’ve heard there’s a major end credits scene you don’t want to miss! MORE: All the New Movies, TV and Musi to Get Excited About in 2017Kong: Skull Island hits theaters on Friday, March 10.