Kim Kardashian Dons Same Sheer Gown to Film More 'Ocean's Eight' Scenes: Pics

Outfit repeater! Kim Kardashian stepped back into a character she knows well on Monday -- herself. The 36-year-old reality star was spotted filming scenes for Ocean's Eight in downtown Los Angeles, wearing the same sheer gown she was spotted in while filming in mid-January.

The mother of two also wore the white fur jacket over top of the look while talking with crew members on set.



It looks like she was filming several retakes for her Met Gala scene for the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters June 8, 2018.

Kim and her sister, Kendall Jenner, first filmed scenes for the all-female heist flick in New York City. Other stars playing themselves in the scene will include Olivia Munn, Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Maria Sharapova, and Katie Holmes.

The A-list cast of the highly anticipated film includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling. The film is a part of the Ocean’s Trilogy and follows a female crew who robs New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art during the Met Gala and steals millions of dollars' worth of jewels.

"The cast is phenomenal, and I'm excited to see what those women do with it," original Ocean’s star Matt Damon told ET last November. "It's going to be fun."

