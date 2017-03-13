ET Obsessions: 'Beauty and the Beast,' Tia Mowry's Cookbook and 'Groundhog Day' on Broadway

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of March 13 to March 19, this is what we’re most excited about:

Why We're Obsessed With 'Beauty and the Beast'

We are teetering at our desks, patiently waiting for the release of Disney's remake of Beauty and the Beast . The adaptation of the beloved fairy tale will take the "tale as old as time" back to the big screen on Friday. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens take the leads, with Watson showcasing her singing chops in the live-action film. "I think it's a really amazing moment in a Disney film. And I hope it speaks for itself," Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, told ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "I think that all of the characters, including Belle, have just come so much further than even the original."

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on Friday, March 17.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Whole New You'

You know her best as Tia Landry on the sitcom Sister, Sister, but Tia Mowry's held many titles throughout her career: actress, producer, entrepreneur, reality star -- and now, chef! The 38-year-old author is releasing her first cookbook, Whole New You. And this won't be just any ol' cookbook; the Instant Mom star will chronicle the anti-inflammatory whole food diet that helped her recover from endometriosis and migraines. We can't wait to uncover her tasty recipes!

Whole New You hits shelves Tuesday, March 14.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Groundhog Day'

Twenty-four years after Groundhog Day first hit theaters, director Matthew Warchus, songwriter Tim Minchin and book writer Danny Rubin are taking their adaptation of the witty and resonant comedy to Broadway, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl in Bill Murray's role as the amusingly rude Pittsburgh television personality Phil Connors. The comedic "living life to the fullest, one day at a time" musical will take the stage at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City after a successful London run last summer.

Previews for Groundhog Day start Thursday, March 16.

Why We're Obsessed With 'So Good'

Summer is around the corner, and we need a good beat to go with it. Luckily for us, Zara Larsson is dropping her 15-song album So Good this Friday. The 19-year-old Swedish diva bounces from genre to genre with power ballads, bubblegum pop and floor-filler beats in this new album. Larsson’s pop-house collab with MNEK made our heads turn with "Never Forget You" in 2015. Now, the rising star's back with her single "So Good" -- and it's exactly that, not to mention it was co-written with Charlie Puth and features one of the hottest names in hip-hop, Ty Dolla $ign.

So Good will be available on Friday, March 17.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Climate Change'

Pitbull fans, are you ready for Climate Change? The Miami rapper is dropping his tenth full-length album this Friday, and it promises smash hits with epic collabs from Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Prince Royce, Austin Mahone, Robin Thicke and Flo Rida. As for the album title, "I feel like every time we put out an album we change the climate in the music business," the GRAMMY winner told EW in an interview. "We're always ahead of the game and willing to try new things."

Climate Change drops on Friday, March 17.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Iron Fist'

After a string of successes with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, Marvel introduces the popular kung fu master Danny Rand on Netflix's fourth superhero series, Iron Fist. The series follows Rand as he returns home after a mysterious disappearance 15 years earlier, only to face threats both from within his family's company and from deadly enemies aligned against him. Game of Thrones star Finn Jones will take the lead in the 13-episode series. ET caught up with the 28-year-old actor in December, when he shared how he first became aware of the gig on his last day on the Game of Thrones set. "In hindsight, it seems crazy how lined up it was," Jones says. "That was my last day -- it was a really nice last day."