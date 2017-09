ET Obsessions: 'Beauty and the Beast,' Tia Mowry's Cookbook and 'Groundhog Day' on Broadway

We are teetering at our desks, patiently waiting for the release of Disney's remake of Beauty and the Beast . The adaptation of the beloved fairy tale will take the "tale as old as time" back to the big screen on Friday. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens take the leads, with Watson showcasing her singing chops in the live-action film. "I think it's a really amazing moment in a Disney film. And I hope it speaks for itself," Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, told ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "I think that all of the characters, including Belle, have just come so much further than even the original."