A Glowing Beyonce Steps Out To Support Mom Tina Knowles at Los Angeles Dance Performance

Looking rosy, Queen Beyoncé herself stepped out on Saturday to support her mom, Tina Knowles, and the young girls Tina mentors on a field trip to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform in Los Angeles.

The show got rave reviews from Bey's mom, who shared photos of her daughter backstage with the dancers and her mentees.

WATCH: Tina Knowles Shares Fan Pic of Blue Ivy and Beyonce's Striking Resemblance

"Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent," Tina wrote on Instagram. "With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!"

The "Formation" singer hid her twin-baby bump under the drapes of a large blush-colored trench coat as she surprised the dancers backstage.

NEWS: Beyonce Joins Mom Tina Knowles to Celebrate Richard Lawson's 70th Birthday

See more of the Knowles clan in this video.