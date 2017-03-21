Kristin Cavallari Announces She's Leaving Chicago After Husband Jay Cutler Is Cut by the Bears

Kristin Cavallari is making a big move.

The 30-year-old former Laguna Beach star announced she's moving from Chicago in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, after her husband, quarterback Jay Cutler, was cut by the Chicago Bears earlier this month.

"So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place," Cavallari wrote. "Not only were all three of my babies born here, it's where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger)."

"Thanks for all the good times, Chicago," she added. "This will always be a special place for us."

Cutler, 33, had been with the Bears for eight seasons, and is now a free agent. The couple have three children together -- 4-year-old Camden, 2-year-old Jaxon and 4-month-old daughter Saylor.

Clearly, Cavallari has come a long way from her reality star days. ET spoke with the mother of three in January at NBCUniversal's Golden Globes after-party, where she said she couldn't be happier for her former adversary, Lauren Conrad, expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

"I haven't talked to her in years, but what an exciting time in her life!" Cavallari told ET. "I'm so happy for her, and it's cool to see the evolution of everybody from The Hills and Laguna Beach and to see how everyone is growing up. It's been really fun to watch!"

