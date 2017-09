ET Obsessions: 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' Hulu's 'Harlots,' 'Boss Baby' and GLAAD Media Awards

It’s a childhood favorite that’s been transformed from book to screen, and now the tale where sweet dreams come true hits the Broadway stage. Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , which followsenigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, will make its Broadway debut following a successful run in London. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle will take on the role famously originated by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. “There are certain things people are craving to see, but we also want to surprise them,” Borle says of playing Wonka onstage. Will he recreate Wilder’s famous onscreen entrance? That’s still to be determined. “To make this endeavor worth doing, we have to do something new with it,” he adds. The fantasy ride into the land of pure imagination will take the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.