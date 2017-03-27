ET Obsessions: 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' Hulu's 'Harlots,' 'Boss Baby' and GLAAD Media Awards

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of March 27 to April 2, this is what we’re most excited about:

Why We’re Obsessed With 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory -- The Musical'

It’s a childhood favorite that’s been transformed from book to screen, and now the tale where sweet dreams come true hits the Broadway stage. Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , which followsenigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, will make its Broadway debut following a successful run in London. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle will take on the role famously originated by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. “There are certain things people are craving to see, but we also want to surprise them,” Borle says of playing Wonka onstage. Will he recreate Wilder’s famous onscreen entrance? That’s still to be determined. “To make this endeavor worth doing, we have to do something new with it,” he adds. The fantasy ride into the land of pure imagination will take the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.

Previews for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory start Tuesday, March 28.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Harlots’

It’s 18th-century London, let the bodices rip! Hulu’s new brothel drama Harlots is no costume performance. Told from the female point of view, the series will explore the world of two rival brothel owners, based on real historical characters. Actress Samantha Morton will lead as madam Margaret Wells, facing the struggles of reconciling her roles as mother and brothel owner and opposing madam Lydia Quigley, who threatens Wells’ bordello, played by Lesley Manville. "It's a show about economics as much as it is a show about sex work," Manville said at the Television Critics Association 's winter press tour of the eight-part series.

Harlots premieres on Wednesday, March 29.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Boss Baby’

We’re sure every parent to some degree can relate to the title, even questioning if their baby is one, but DreamWorks Animation has taken it another step further with The Boss Baby, featuring the voice talents of Alec Baldwin as an unusual onesie suit-wearing, corporate-minded -- you guessed it -- baby. Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the concept of infants with not-so-infantile voices -- see Look Who’s Talking and Family Guy -- what we do get is a story addressing universal truths about family bonds. Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow also lend their voices as the parents.

The Boss Baby hits theaters on Friday, March 31.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’

Based on Diane Ackerman's book about Polish zookeepers Jan and Antonina Zabinski, who sheltered over 300 Jewish refugees during World War II, The Zookeeper's Wife is a true story of terror and heroism. Oscar winner and executive producer Jessica Chastain stars as Antonina in the drama bringing to life the untold story of the Warsaw Zoo, where both human and animal lives were spared. “There's a healing power with animals and Antonina knew that,” Chastain shared in an interview on Today . “What I loved about this story is that it really showcases the good in humanity in a time of war.”

The Zookeeper’s Wife hits theaters on Friday, March 31.

Why We’re Obsessed With the GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) media advocacy organization, will host its annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles and only ET will be backstage. So, be sure to watch for additional exclusive announcements this week! Moonlight kicks off the film nominees list, alongside I Am Cait for Outstanding Reality Program and Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean and Sia for Outstanding Music Artist. Comedian Cameron Esposito will host the ceremony with special guests Victoria Justice, Harry Shum Jr., Tatiana Maslany and Tarell Alvin McCraney.