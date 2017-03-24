Reese Witherspoon Shares Look-Alike Pic With Ava and Deacon on Her Birthday: 'There's Nothing Better'

Taking after mom! Reese Witherspoon recently rang in her 41st birthday with lots of tasty treats and love. And on Thursday, the Wrinkle in Time star took to Instagram to express her thanks.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! #ProudMom,” Reese captioned the photo of herself surrounded by her eldest children, Ava and Deacon.



The two cuties were the spitting image of their famous mom in the pic.

For the birthday festivities, Reese wore a black top and beige leather jacket while her 17-year-old daughter rocked a bubble gum pink silky shirt and her 13-year-old son donned a black sport coat and white button-down shirt.

Ava previously celebrated her mom’s birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to one of my best friends.”

And though it’s clear they resemble Reese, the actress recently told Conan O’Brien that they feel otherwise.

“My daughter [Ava] said the other day, she said, 'It's like, we look like dad but we got our weirdness from you.' What!? But I'm goofy, I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth, that's the way we communicate,” Reese said.

Reese shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. She’s also mom to son Tennessee with her husband , Jim Toth.

For more from Reese, watch the clip below!