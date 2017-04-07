Emma Stone Responds to Ryan Gosling Look-Alike Who Asked Her to Prom: 'I Hope You Have the Best Night'

Emma Stone won't be able to make it to Jacob Staudenmaier's prom, but he's still planning on having "a great time with friends!"

Just three days after the Ryan Gosling look-alike from Phoenix, Arizona, asked the actress to prom by recreating the opening number from her latest movie, La La Land, he appeared on Good Morning America, where he revealed Stone had replied to his proposal.



"I have [heard from her], and I have the letter right here," he gushed.

According to Staudenmaier, the letter read:



JACOB,





Thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.





I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best night at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me.





THANK YOU.





P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes.



Although he's bummed the red-headed beauty won't be on his arm on April 29 (prom night!), he told GMA he's definitely still going and plans on having a great time with his close pals.



