Kim Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage on Date Night With Kanye West -- See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian is keeping it sexy even while going casual.

The 36-year-old reality star went out to dinner with husband Kanye West on Saturday night in Brentwood, California, sporting a plunging skin-tight top and high-waist ripped jeans. Kim also rocked a floor-length black coat to combat the windy L.A. weather over the weekend, and accessorized with a long necklace.

A stoic Kanye followed behind Kim, wearing a sweatshirt.

The mother of three recently got a chic shoulder-length haircut, which she showed off at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel earlier this month.

