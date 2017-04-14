EXCLUSIVE: John Boyega on Why 'Last Jedi' Newcomer Kelly Marie Tran's Character Rose is a 'Fan' of Finn's

Fans are going to see a whole new side of John Boyega's Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

ET's Ashley Crossan caught up with the actor at Star Wars Celebration Orlando on Friday, where he opened up about Finn's evolution between Episodes VII and VIII, and why he's now "a big deal."

"Finn's a big deal. Hes a big deal in the resistance now. I mean, you've got to think about it, between [episodes] VII and VIII, people have now heard about all the amazing things that he has done. And now he's, like, waving and saying hi to all the resistance ladies around," Boyega shared.

"It is that kind of transition," he joked, when asked if Finn's experience mimics his real life. "It's crazy! It's a fun time."

Finn's popularity will also been seen through the eyes of a new character, Rose, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

"Kelly's character is an absolute fan of Finn. She's so interested. It takes an interesting turn though as they get closer," Boyega teased. "The dynamic between them is very interesting. Finn sees a lot of himself in her, and she's still trying to figure out her place. She's not a soldier. She's not a pilot. She's trying to figure out what can she impart that's important to the good fight. And so they both have to figure that out together."

"She's part of the resistance, she works in maintenance. Like [director] Rian [Johnson] said, she's kind of pulled into this journey, and someone who might not see herself as a hero, and that's kind of how she relates to me. I'm a total nerd," added Tran, who gushed about her "incredible" experience at the celebration as a newcomer to the world of Star Wars. "Part of me was like, 'Is this a dream? Pinch myself. Is this a dream?' That's kind of been the last two years of my life, a dream."

It seems life is imitating art for Tran, who raved about her co-star, Boyega.

"How much do I love John Boyega? He's the best. He's the best," she said. "We have a really, really cool, fun relationship."

Boyega, meanwhile, opened up about his "interesting relationship" with Harrison Ford, and how he's dealing with the loss of his character, Han Solo, in The Force Awakens.

"Me and Harrison have a very interesting relationship. You know, we have, like, fun banters with each other," the 25-year-old actor explained. "After the emotional moment of losing Han, it's great to know that he's gone on to the Force. We'll continue on that legacy now."

The actor is also doing his best to continue Carrie Fisher's legacy, after the iconic actress died in December.

"Carrie's simply hilarious. I was on a strict diet for Episode VII, and I was trying to stay lean and trim, but unfortunately on that day, my spirit failed. So I went to Carrie's trailer and she obliged to give me some chocolates. She was like, 'Be who the hell you wanna be. That's fine. Boom.' And I did. I ate," he recalled. "I got a bellyache before I went back on set. But it's all good. That showed that she was very much about individuality and what makes you, you. And if it means that sometimes you have to have a treat, do it! And I love that."