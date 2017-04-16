Lady Gaga Absolutely Slays Coachella, Debuts New Single 'The Cure'
Little Monsters, rejoice!
Lady Gaga shocked her fans with a new song during her epic headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday.
Halfway through her 20-song set, the 31-year-old pop singer performed the track for the first time, telling the massive crowd, "I've been so excited for this next part of the show because I've been trying to keep it a secret for so long. I've been in the studio, and I'd like to debut a brand new song, 'The Cure.'" Fans immediately captured the surprise performance on social media.
When the 90-minute show concluded, Gaga announced the dancehall-inspired track as her newest single. "My new single is out tonight on iTunes. It's called 'The Cure,'" she stated. "I love you!" She later revealed the cover art on Instagram.
It was announced in late February that Mother Monster would be replacing Beyoncé as the festival headliner after the "Formation" singer had to drop out due to her pregnancy.
The "Bad Romance" singer paid homage to Queen Bey by singing their 2009 collaboration, "Telephone," in addition to hits "Just Dance," "Born This Way," "Poker Face" and several tracks from her latest album, Joanne.
