Blake Lively Admits She's Googled Herself, and It 'Ended in Full Depression'

Looks like Blake Lively won't be searching her name on Google any time soon!

In a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot for Variety's Power of Women NY issue, the 29-year-old actress gets candid on the time she used the site to do a deep dive on herself.



WATCH: Blake Lively Gives Epic 'Girl Power' Speech at People's Choice Awards: 'No One Can Limit You'

"I have [Googled myself] before and it's just ended in full depression," she revealed. "So I think it's a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the internet is not nice."

Variety

The mother of two believes she can help put a stop to the dark side of the internet, however, specifically child pornography. She's currently working with the Child Rescue Coalition, which aims to shield, rescue and safeguard children from sexual exploitation.



WATCH: Ryan Reynolds on Having His Family Watch Him Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'It's Everything'

"There are millions of files all over the world being traded every single day of child pornography," she explained. "It's so disturbing. A lot of these people are fathers."

According to Variety, The Shallows star is working with the organization to promote "a groundbreaking technology that flags the IP addresses of people who share and download sexually explicit images of minors."

"If you proactively find these predators, you can save so many children," she added.

Back in January, ET caught up with Lively's sister, Robyn, who couldn't stop praising the actress' parenting skills. Lively shares two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 6 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds.



WATCH: Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Gushes Over Actress' Parenting Skills: 'This Is Where She Belongs'

"This is where she belongs," the proud sister gushed. "She has my children and I have her children, [and] we're like, 'No, those are my children!' She's like, 'No, your children are my children.' We always argue about it. She's the best."

Hear more in the video below!