Whitney Port Says It's 'Totally Coincidence' That She's Pregnant at Same Time as Lauren Conrad & Heidi Montag

Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag didn't plan for this.

Currently, the three former stars of The Hills are all pregnant, but Port was adamant on Tuesday's KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, that it was "totally coincidence."

"It's crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan," the 32-year-old MTV star quipped. "It's been really awesome."

"It's cool to be working with someone and also have that support too," the mom-to-be continued. "You have your good days, your bad days and they really know what you're going through."

When asked if she'd ever consider a spinoff of The Hills now that she, Conrad and Montag are expecting, Port answered, "I don't know."

She also added that The Hills stars Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are already moms. "The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms," she noted. "Being a mom is the best thing in the world, so I'm really excited for them."