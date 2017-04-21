Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Having a 'Mental Breakdown,' Receives Backlash for Wearing Fur

Kourtney Kardashian must be having "one of those days."

The reality star, who turned 38 earlier this week, took to Instagram on Friday with a meme of herself leaning against a wall while wearing sunglasses and fur and sipping champagne, with the caption reading, "Me after a mental breakdown."

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Rides Roller Coaster With Ex Scott Disick While Celebrating 38th Birthday



As is per usual, the Kardashian sister's penchant for fur outfits caused some backlash in the comments, though many commenters replied back with how they can relate, as well as their own post-stress attire.

"Lol ? my wardrobe: in a mental crisis I'll wear north face jacket some bright pink nikes my hair in a bun," one fan wrote.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Receives Fun Birthday Wishes From Her Family as She Turns 38



Meanwhile, Kourtney was spotted out recently with her on-again, off-again ex, Scott Disick.

Watch the video below for their roller coaster outing.

