Shannen Doherty Reveals She's in Remission: 'I Am Blessed'

Shannen Doherty is in remission.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal the happy news on Friday, though shared that "the next five years is crucial" in her recovery from breast cancer.

"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," Doherty wrote. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES."

"Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me," she continued. "So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

"In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission," Doherty concluded. "I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and has since inspired fans by documented her battle with the disease on social media.

ET caught up with the actress last month, where she revealed that she was doing well, but didn't "consider [herself] an inspiration."