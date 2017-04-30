Mick Jagger Remembers Late Girlfriend L'Wren Scott on Her Birthday: See His Touching Post

Gone but not forgotten. Mick Jagger took to Instagram over the weekend to remember his late girlfriend, L’Wren Scott.



“Thinking of you on your birthday,” Jagger captioned a photo of the designer.

In the photo the late designer poses while holding up a white rose and smiling at the camera.

Scott passed away in March 2014 after taking her own life. She had been dating Jagger at the time of her death.



Jagger has shared a tribute post to Scott on her birthday every year since her death.

