Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Cozy on Yacht in Miami -- See the Pic!
Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are continuing to spend quality time together on Sunday, in Miami.
The pair were spotted on Sunday in Miami, Florida, at the River Yacht Club looking affectionate as they hung out with pals.
The19-year-old cosmetics queen was rocking her long blonde locks with a black beanie and oversized T-shirt and sweatpants.
Her new rapper pal wore camo pants and a loose T-shirt.
The reality star Instagrammed a pic hugging her bestie, Jordyn Woods, writing, “Happy wife happy life.”
Jenner recently split from her on-again, off-again love Tyga, and has been seen out and about with Scott several times since.
They attended a NBA playoffs game in late April and were also spotted celebrating his 25th birthday together shortly after.
