Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers Marries Abby Law -- See the Cute Pics!
Dan Smyers is a married man!
Smyers, one half of the country music duo Dan + Shay, tied the knot with his his longtime love, Abby Law, on Saturday. The 29-year-old singer proudly shared a stunning shot from their big day on Monday, with Law looking beautiful in a strapless wedding gown.
"Husband + Wife," he Instagrammed.
Law also gushed about her now-husband on Monday, calling him her "best friend."
"The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart," she Instagrammed alongside a cute snap of the two holding hands and gazing at one another. "The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life. This weekend was unforgettable, thank you to our family and friends who were a part of it. Living a true dream."
Smyers' bandmate, Shay Mooney, was in the wedding party, People reports, as well as the couple's dogs, Chief, Joy and Ghost, who were adorably dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress. The two are passionate about volunteering and fostering dogs through Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Tennessee.
Smyers and Law announced their engagement last November, which happened while they were vacationing in Hawaii. On Thursday, Law showed off her sparkly engagement ring -- as well as her unique manicure -- on Instagram, just days before the wedding.
The duo spoke to ET in March, where they talked about getting married during a Facebook Live session.
Mooney, 25, is next to tie the knot. Last August he proposed to former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley, and they welcomed their son, Asher James, in January.
