Playing Ricky Martin Shows Off His Buff Bod as He Hits the Beach in Miami – See the Pic!

Ricky Martin is looking better than ever!

The 45-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a break from filming Versace: American Crime Story to hit the beach in Miami. Showing off his toned body, the "La Mordidita" crooner took a dip in the ocean on Sunday, May 14, and was then seen running back to his seat in the sand.

Martin has been enjoying his time in Miami, sharing a handful of shirtless photos on Instagram.

All good. A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on May 11, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Good morning #Miami A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on May 8, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

The father of two is currently filming the third season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series and is portraying Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner. On Monday, he shared a photo with Murphy, Édgar Ramírez, who plays Gianni, Darren Criss, who plays serial killer Andrew Cunanan, and Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco on Instagram. The group dined at Juvia and enjoyed some nice music on the rooftop on Saturday, May 13.

"Ready for another week working with this gang. Great days ahead," the singer captioned his black-and-white pic. "Miami nights, Miami vibes," he added in a second pic with the executive producer.

Ready for another week working with this gang. Great days ahead. #ACSVersace A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on May 14, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Miami nights, Miami vibes. #hatwithamatch 🔥#ACSVersace A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on May 14, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Versace: American Crime Story will air in 2018 on FX.