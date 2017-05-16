Playing EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Cast Reveal What They've Been Texting Each Other in Between Seasons

Even the This Is Us cast is dreading their break from filming!

ET caught up with stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley at NBCUniversal's Upfronts presentation in New York City on Monday, where they gave us the scoop on what they've been talking about in their hiatus group texts over the past four months, proving once and for all that the Pearson family really is just as close off-screen as they are on the show.

"A lot of gifs and memes and fun things," Ventimiglia told ET's Leanne Aguilera. "We're just a bunch of goofballs. We're there to support one another but also lift one another."

"It's really no joke and everyone's busy," he added. "Sterling's doing movies, Justin's doing movies and Mandy's doing movies, a bunch are traveling around doing press and what not, but the consensus is we all want to get back. We all want to get back to this safe place, to work and experience these characters and this family and this life. We're just excited to get back to work."

Hartley chimed in, jokingly telling ET that sometimes "it's a little much too much to be honest."

"It's like a constant thing but that's how we keep in touch with each other," he explained. "We have become such a close family and I miss these guys, they're like my brothers and sister, and so that's how you keep up. We have some people that live here in New York, some people that live in L.A., people working in Vancouver, people working all over the place. We're all busy so it's a good way to sort of keep track of everyone."

Metz echoed Ventimiglia and Hartley's words, explaining that everyone's schedule has been busy since filming wrapped on season one.

"[We've been sharing] memes to gifs to jokes to just like, 'What are you up to? Can we grab dinner?' to like, 'We miss you, we miss each other, when are we getting back to work? Come on, July.' But each of us is so excited to see one another because you don't get to."

While chatting with Brown, he revealed that there's sometimes a lot of teasing in the group, too, especially by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

"Fogelman hit us up yesterday [and] said, 'Guys, there's gonna be big news. Got a surprise for you. But you'll find out in a couple hours,'" he shared. "And we were like, 'No, dude. You can't play with us like that!'"

"Milo and I immediately responded like, 'Whoa, you gotta tell us what the heck is going on.' And he's like, 'You gotta pretend that you don't know.' It was like fine, we act, that's what we do."

This particular story was regarding news that the beloved series will be returning to NBC on Thursdays this fall, which Brown tweeted about following Monday's presentation.

Let's get ready to come together. #ThisIsUs returns Thursdays this Fall. pic.twitter.com/ojlSUcYLFd — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) May 15, 2017

"It's pretty cool. I mean, it's a compliment," Brown said when asked what his reaction was when he heard NBC was moving the series from Tuesday to Thursday nights. "I feel like we don't have to spend our time looking over our shoulder whether or not we're going to be on the air for another season."

"We know we've been picked up for two seasons. We know we're being moved to a very coveted timeslot. So, I appreciate that encouragement," he continued. "And now I just gotta go out and keep on giving the people what they want."

Get more season two teasers in the video below!