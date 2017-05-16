Prince William and Kate Middleton Kick Off Garden Party Season in Matching Outfits Alongside the Queen

Nothing like a royal garden party!

Prince William and Kate Middleton helped kick off garden party season (yes, that’s a thing) with a fancy Buckingham Palace soiree where 8,000 attendees enjoyed almost 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake on Tuesday.

WATCH: Palace Releases New Photo of Princess Charlotte Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Wearing a baby blue Christopher Kane coat dress and matching hat, the Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly sophisticated as she posed for official portraits alongside Prince William, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, who was dressed in baby pink.

Prince William elegantly matched his wife with a blue silk vest.

The queen holds three such parties each year, two at Buckingham Palace and one in Holyroodhouse, to recognize and reward public service.

NEWS: Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Host a Kids’ Party at the Palace

Guests have to adhere to a dress code, with men wearing suits and women required to wear a day dress, usually with a hat or fascinator. Uniforms and national dress is also encouraged.

See more on the royal couple below.