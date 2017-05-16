Justin Bieber Can't Stop Instagramming Pictures of His Face

Justin Bieber is getting to know himself better.

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share eight different versions of the same selfie -- all using different filters.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Denies Justin Bieber Dating Rumors, Says They've 'Been Friends for Years'

Here's the supposed original photo in black and white:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Here's a slight closeup of the same photo with a blue-ish tint:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

WATCH: Justin Bieber Looks Back at 2014 Arrest: 'Thank God I'm Not Where I Used to Be'

Biebs goes a little sepia here:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Then it's back to black and white:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

WATCH: Justin Bieber Teases New Music In Recording Studio Pics

But he knows the eyes are the windows to the soul, so why not zoom in with this pic:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

The "Sorry" singer seemingly offers an explanation for the posts with a video, in which he marches in a hotel room, chanting, "I just drank an iced coffee."

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 16, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

You do you, Biebs.

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Is 'Happy and Healthy' and in 'Such a Good Place in His Life,' Madison Beer Says