Justin Bieber Can't Stop Instagramming Pictures of His Face

Justin Bieber is getting to know himself better.
The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share eight different versions of the same selfie -- all using different filters.
WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Denies Justin Bieber Dating Rumors, Says They've 'Been Friends for Years'
Here's the supposed original photo in black and white:
Here's a slight closeup of the same photo with a blue-ish tint:
WATCH: Justin Bieber Looks Back at 2014 Arrest: 'Thank God I'm Not Where I Used to Be'
Biebs goes a little sepia here:
Then it's back to black and white:
WATCH: Justin Bieber Teases New Music In Recording Studio Pics
But he knows the eyes are the windows to the soul, so why not zoom in with this pic:
The "Sorry" singer seemingly offers an explanation for the posts with a video, in which he marches in a hotel room, chanting, "I just drank an iced coffee."
You do you, Biebs.
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Is 'Happy and Healthy' and in 'Such a Good Place in His Life,' Madison Beer Says