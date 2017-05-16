Chris Harrison Reacts to Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's Breakup: 'They Have Struggled'

Not all Bachelor couples make it down the aisle, but Chris Harrison was hoping Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell would be one of them.

The Bachelor host opened up about the pair's recent breakup during an interview on Tuesday, revealing that the two were "fighting through a bunch of stuff" before deciding go their separate ways.

“I know that they have struggled with the show and then kind of continuing on and doing their reality show and kind of where the show stopped and then where life began,” Harrison said of the couple's post-Bachelor reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? “So I know they were fighting through a bunch of stuff.”

Though Harrison says he considers Higgins a "really good friend," he admitted he hadn't heard about their split until Lopez asked him about it.

“Apparently I did not see that coming. I love them both,” he said on iHeartRadio's ON With Mario Lopez. “They are really two of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show and Ben is a really good friend.”

“I’ll reach out to them,” Harrison added. “I’m very sorry to hear that because I do care about them very much.”

Higgins and Bushnell -- who got engaged on the 2016 season finale of The Bachelor -- announced their split in a statement to People on Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

A source told ET on Monday that the breakup "was coming for a little bit."

"They weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on too many things and were arguing about everything lately," the source said.

