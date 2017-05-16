Matthew McConaughey Takes His Sons Out to the Ball Game -- See the Cute Pic!

NEWS

by Alex Ungerman 5:41 PM PDT, May 16, 2017
Nothing like a baseball game for a little father-son bonding!

Matthew McConaughey took his adorable sons, 8-year-old Levi and 4-year-old Livingston, to a Cleveland Indians game this week, where the boys posed for a super cute pic with the team mascot, Slider.

"Great WIN!!!," the mascot tweeted. "All right. All right. All right!!! @McConaughey in the house."

Looks like the McConaugheys are something of a good luck charm.

The 47-year-old actor is in Ohio with his family shooting his upcoming film, White Boy Rick, which is set to hit theaters on January 18.

And McConaughey always has a lot of love for his family! Watch the video below to hear him absolutely gush to ET over wife Camila Alves.

