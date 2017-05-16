Liam Payne Talks New Music With Ed Sheeran, Daddy Duty and Casually Calls Cheryl Cole His 'Wife'

Liam Payne is getting ready to launch his solo career and he's doing it with a little help from Ed Sheeran.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer stopped by the SiriusXM studios to discuss his new single, "Strip That Down," his love for In-N-Out and being a father.

Talking to the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, Payne explained how Sheeran ended up writing a song for him. "I got a call and they were like, 'Ed Sheeran is in the studio and he's writing this song, and it's about you, it's for you. So come down and have a listen,'" the singer recalled. "I mean it's great when you get to collaborate with people like Ed Sheeran."

Payne didn't share any more details about the song, titled "Strip That Down," only adding, "The verses kind of lay out a couple of things and then the chorus is more based on music."

While talking about a photo shoot for his upcoming album, Payne joked about his love for In-N-Out Burger and got fans riled up when he called his partner, Cheryl Cole, his "wife."

"Straight after I had done all the topless bits, since I couldn't eat, afterwards I was like In-N-Out Burger. Straight away, boom!" he said laughing. "I had two double-doubles, two orders of fries. I had everything. It was the best ever."

"I left my wife and child at home and I went straight out to In-N-Out burger," he added. "I'm just kidding."

The couple welcomed their first child, Bear, on March 22. During the interview, Payne also confirmed that his son's middle name is Grey.

"It was going to be James, I was going to name him, because my middle name is James," he explained. "I was gonna give him my middle name, but I like Grey. I prefer Grey."

As for how daddy duty is treating him, the singer recalled holding his baby for the first time. "Just after she gave birth, I had him in my arms and then they leave you in the room with this baby in your arms. [I was like], What do I do?" he joked.

Payne, who has a tattoo in honor of Cheryl, also has plans to dedicate some ink for his 8-week-old, "I have a plan. I’ve never had a plan for a tattoo before. [It's] gonna go on my chest next time."

