Michael Phelps Is Put to the Test While Trying Out for the 'Baywatch' Crew in New Commercial

Michael Phelps may have retired from competitive swimming, but he's got a brand new job as a Baywatch lifeguard!

In a new promo for the upcoming reboot -- in which Zac Efron plays a disgraced Olympic swimmer -- Phelps tries out for the Baywatch squad and seems to impress Dwayne Johnson enough to earn a pair of famous red trunks.

"I want in," the 23-time Olympic gold medalist tells Johnson in the clip.

"No, no. This is not some little kiddie pool in Rio, Mike. This is the beach, and you gotta earn this," Johnson declares, before putting Phelps through a series of tests like holding his breath and Orca CPR.

"Ladies and gentlemen the most decorated OLYMPIAN of all time, Mr. 23 Gold Medals and now NEWEST member of #BAYWATCH🔥. The GOAT @m_phelps00," The Rock captioned the commercial on Instagram. "We had a blast making our @ESPN commercial. Thanks everyone for puttin' in the work and havin' fun. We're the (dysfunctional) Avengers of the beach. We are.. #BAYWATCH #WhoNeedsMouthToMouth?"

Baywatch hits theaters on May 25. See more on the film in the video below.