Kate Middleton ‘Hopeful’ George and Charlotte Will Behave at Pippa’s Wedding: ‘You Never Know at That Age’

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have to be on their best behavior at the wedding of the year!

Kate Middleton has confessed she’s slightly concerned that her adorable kids might wreak havoc when her sister Pippa ties the knot with financier James Matthew on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly admitted her wedding fears while chatting with Andrew Bates, a guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace garden party, on Tuesday.

“She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” Bates told reporters. “She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age.”

George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, will no doubt be the center of attention as they take on their duties as pageboy and bridesmaid at the ceremony.

The nuptials will take place at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, with a reception to follow at the Middleton family home -- where a glass palace is being installed for the occasion.

In July, little George made headlines when he threw a public tantrum while accompanying his parents to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. But the cutie still managed to look adorable while doing so!

