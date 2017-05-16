Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Break Up

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have called it quits.

The 35-year-old actress and her furniture designer boyfriend have broken up after nearly a year and a half together, ET confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumer's rep told ET in a statement, "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends."

RELATED: Amy Schumer Gushes Over Boyfriend Ben Hanisch, But Admits She Needs 'a Lot of Alone Time'

Though the actress arrived solo to all of her press events for her new movie, Snatched, she told Howard Stern on May 3 that she and Hanisch were still dating.

“We are talking about today," she replied when the longtime radio host asked if she and Hanisch were discussing marriage. "I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice, and I want to have a family, but right now, we are not in talks.”

“It’s good to have a lot of space," Schumer said of the pair's busy schedules.

WATCH: Amy Schumer’s Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Congratulates Her on Netflix Success With Sweet Swimsuit Post

The Trainwreck star met Hanisch on a dating app in late 2015, and went public with their romance in January 2016. The pair made several public appearances together, including at the 2017 Golden Globes in January.

Schumer last posted a picture of herself and Hanisch earlier this month.

@snatchedmovie premiere cleanse day 4 #supportsystem A post shared by @amyschumer on May 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

WATCH: Amy Schumer Tells Hilarious Story of Getting Food Poisoning With Boyfriend Ben Hanisch: ‘I Knew It Was Over’

In an interview with ET last year, Schumer said that Hansich was "totally different" from the guys she used to date.

"I usually would go for narcissists who, you know, could never be happy," the comic shared. "[Ben's] just very supportive and loving and I think we're very proud of each other."

"He is so far removed from this business that it's really nice," she added.

See more in the video below.