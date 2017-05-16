Julia Roberts, Patrick Dempsey, Ben Affleck and More Join Forces In Red Nose Day Promo

Mark your calendars, because Red Nose Day is coming!

Patrick Dempsey, Julia Roberts, Ben Affleck and the cast of Love Actually came together for a good cause on Tuesday, as Red Nose Day USA shared the latest promo for their upcoming May 25 NBC special. The cute clip features celebrities putting on their red noses and passing one to another star.

"Red Nose Day is coming," reads a sign that Liam Neeson is seen holding. "So start raising money," Bill Gates' poster says. Keira Knightley, Ed Sheeran, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rowan Atkinson and Chiwetel Ejiofor can also be seen in the video.

Watch the star-studded promo, which features Dempsey adorably attempting to juggle the red noses, below.

Red Nose Day was created by Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, and was built upon the foundation that mass media and celebrities can help raise money and awareness for poverty to save and change millions of lives.

The hour-long TV special will be hosted by Chris Hardwick and feature the mini sequel to the 2003 holiday classic Love Actually, as well as Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani singing karaoke, and more. Additionally, every dollar raised on Facebook will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

NBC's third annual Red Nose Day Special airs May 25.

