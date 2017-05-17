EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Dishes on Taking Son Bear to His First Movie at 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Premiere

Alicia Silverstone had a sweet mother-son moment at the Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere.

The 40-year-old actress took her 6-year-old son, Bear, to see her new movie -- his very first theater experience -- and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about how exciting it was for them.

"It's really neat. I get a little [nervous], 'Is this a good idea?' You know, because you see the shyness," Silverstone explained of walking the carpet with her adorable mini-me. "But I'm so happy. I love this movie. I took him to see it last week actually, for his birthday, we got to go see the movie and it was the first movie he saw in a movie theater."

"Just even the part where, you know, the graphics come up and the movie is starting," she added. "That was so exciting. Just being here with him, spending time with him and sharing, 'This is what Mommy does. I know it's weird, but this is what Mommy does.'"

But is Silverstone ready to share her other films like Clueless, Blast From the Past and Batman & Robin with her son when he's older?

"I am. I think it will be fun when he gets older," she replied. "Some things I've tried to show him and I'm like, 'Oh, it still feels [like] he's [too] young.' We're a pretty no movies and TV family, so I'm very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I'm in it. It has a free pass."

"The bottom line is, the movie is so funny and so sweet," the actress added.

At the Diary of a Wimpy Kid junket, ET also spoke with Silverstone's co-star, Tom Everett Scott, about having his children disconnect from technology, something the actor says is the parents' responsibility.

"I have a 12-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter and they have screens. They're on [their] phones and they want to be on them all the time," he said. "We have to limit the time that they are on them. It's too overstimulating and they become super grumpy and not fun when they've been on them too long. So it just has to be moderated. It's the parent's job."

Silverstone, on the other hand, doesn't have to worry about her son being cellphone-obsessed, since he doesn't yet own one.

"He doesn't have a phone, he doesn't play with my phone," she disclosed. "The iPad, he only uses on the airplane … TV is not a part of his life unless it's like, [a] really crucial situation, but this the first movie he's seen in a movie theater and he loves it. It's exciting to share it with him."

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul opens in theaters on May 19.

