Harry Styles Delivers an Opening Monologue on ‘The Late Late Show,’ Discusses Side Effects of Going Solo

The Late Late Show has a new host! Well, at least it did on Tuesday night. Harry Styles continued his week-long residency on the CBS show, stepping out and pretending to be host, James Corden, delivering the opening monologue.



Styles, 23, clad in a velvet green suit, touched on the news, poking fun at both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But the British singer really enjoyed trying out puns while talking about the story involving hackers threatening to release Pirates of the Caribbean 5 unless a ransom was paid.



“They could release this movie illegally. I guess you would say it’s a pirated video,” he quipped. “They’re holding Pirates of the Caribbean for ransom. Sounds to me like they’re charging them an arm and a peg. If Disney pays this ransom, they could go into Johnny Debt.”

Not to be outdone, Corden spent time backstage rocking a tight bright red suit, white cowboy boots, and a butterfly tattoo on his chest.



“Just a little something I put together,” Corden quipped as Styles continued to host the show.

The “Sign of the Times” crooner went on to perform his new single, “Carolina,” and read out some “Side Effects” of going solo.



“Those side effects may include – having to be the cute one, having to also be the sulky one, but it’s hard because you’re also the cute one and there’s nothing really cute about being sulky,” he joked. “Having to be the dangerous one. That’s hard because you’re already cute and sulky and people aren’t really scared of sad little cutie pies. Having to be the talented one. All this time you spend trying to balance cute, sulky, and dangerous is really eaten up your schedule and it makes it hard to refine your talents.”

But Styles’ favorite side effect came last when he noted, “Getting to take up the entire album cover with just a picture of you in a bubble bath, which is something you’ve been pitching unsuccessfully to the band for years.”

Styles' new self-titled album is no. 1 across the globe and features a photo of his shirtless back in a bathtub.