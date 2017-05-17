5 Things to Know About Taylor Swift’s Rumored New Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

If Taylor Swift’s rumored new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had you rushing to Google, you’re not alone! The 26-year-old Brit, who grew up in North London, is an up-and-coming actor with only a few credits to his name. But that doesn’t mean that Alwyn isn’t a star to watch!



The hunky blonde actor has a lot going for him in addition to being the potential new subject of Swift’s highly-anticipated new music.



Here are 5 fun facts about Alwyn:



1. His first role out of drama school was the titular role in an Ang Lee movie



Alwyn nabbed the role of Billy Lynn in Lee’s 2016 military drama, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, co-starring Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel, Garrett Hedlund, Steve Martin, and Chris Tucker. He landed the job right out of drama school, and it happened to be with the Oscar-winning director. He also perfected an American accent for the part.



“It was tough at times and it was intense and overwhelming to be thrown into such an unusual situation so early on in my career, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. People would jump for that at any point in their career,” Alwyn said at a press junket for the film.

2. He has respect for the classics



In an interview with Vogue Taiwan, Alwyn opened up about the actors that inspire him, saying, “I really thought Philip Seymour Hoffman was amazing, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Mark Rylance, Jason Lee, those are a few.”



3. He’s set to star in a movie with T.Swift’s pal, Emma Stone



Alwyn’s next role is the period piece The Favourite, which hits theaters in 2018. He will play the love interest to Stone’s servant character, who will use him to advance her social status.



4. His go-to karaoke pick is Eminem



In a feature for Vanity Fair, Alwyn said that when it comes to karaoke picks, it’s very “drink dependent” for him. But he added that he often goes for “any old Eminem.”



5. He’s already worked with Swift’s bestie, Gigi Hadid



In a 2016 Mario Testino spread for Vogue, Alwyn posed with the supermodel in Copenhagen.



“I wasn’t one of those kids who get up on the table and dance at a young age, but I always wanted to be an actor. I just never told anybody—I kept it a secret,” Alywn said in the related interview.



